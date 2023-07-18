Dos and don'ts of indoor plants in Utah

Two sisters with a passion for houseplants recently opened an shop in Bountiful.

Both needed a break from their 9-5 jobs and there blossomed Pistil + Thorn.

Their goal is to provide a unique experience and help the community find the perfect houseplant for them or a loved one.

They also offer re-potting and boutique items in the shop such as local pottery.

Oweners Nikki McKean and Natalie McKean Petersen suggested avoided ferns for house plants because the Utah climate won't keep them alive for very long.

The plant shop is connected to Split Leaf Coffee, so you can sip on a drink and shop for your next house plant or ask questions from plant enthusiasts.

The sisters will be celebrating their two-year anniversary of the plant shop in August. Follow them on Instagram for latest updates and events.

Shop hours are Monday-Friday: 11-6 pm and Saturday: 10-6 pm.

