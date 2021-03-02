Dreaming of a spring break road trip? Why you should stop by AAMCO first.

You see the AAMCO sign -- it says transmissions right on it, and that's why they're transmission specialists.

But, AAMCO can also take care of every part of your car -- from the tires to the brakes to just a good old tune-up.

Before you head out on a spring break road trip, Budah found out that AAMCO offers a Free Vehicle Courtesy Check to make sure everything is in good working order to make sure you have a safe trip.

AAMCO employees are wearing masks and gloves in accordance with CDC guidelines and protocols to keep workers and customers safe.

Speaking of technicians, they go through extensive training from the AAMCO University and go through ongoing training to keep them at the top of the game.

And they offer no credit check financing as well.

To find an AAMCO location near you visit AAMCOUtah.com.