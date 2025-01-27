Watch Now
Dreamwalk Park is an immersive art experience now open in Utah!

Dreamwalk Park
Utah has a new immersive experience. Dreamwalk Park at University Place in Orem.
Dreamwalk Park in Orem just opened about a month ago, and it's already making waves on social media, so Jenny Hardman had to check it out.

She talked with co-founders Ben McPherson and John Pope who says their goal is to "transport you to another world".

Dreamwalk is nearly a half mile of an otherworldly experience. Around every corner is something new for your senses.

And, Ben and John say they plan to constantly add to it!

Dreamwalk is open Monday through Friday, 12pm to 9pm and Saturday 9:30am to 9pm at University Place in Orem.

You can buy tickets at the door or at dreamwalk.com.

