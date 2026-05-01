East High is celebrating 20 years of "High School Musical"

This year marks the 20th anniversary of High School Musical and Salt Lake City's East High is here for it!

The Disney Channel movie was filmed in the schools hallways and turned it into an iconic destination for fans around the world.

To celebrate, they're hosting a community-wide High School Musical Bash at East High on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 4-10pm.

There will be food trucks, entertainment, interactive games, tours of the school and an outdoor viewing of the movie that started it all at 8pm.

You can learn more at easthighfoundationslc.org.