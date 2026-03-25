Easter toys to help kids burn off that Easter candy

If you're building Easter baskets this year, it's the perfect chance to mix in toys that go beyond the sugar rush.

Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, joined us with four toys that encourage active play, fun surprises and cuddly companionship.

Hurry Up Chicken Butt

Ages 4+

$19.99 |

Maxx Bubbles Dancing Chick

Ages 3+

$19.99

LEGO® Friends Horse & Baby Foal Trailer

Ages 7+

$29.99

Littlest Pet Shop Pet Surprise Singles, Series 5

Ages 4+

$3.99 each or $12.99 for 3-Pack at Amazon

Easter Squishmallows

Ages 3+

$6

For more information please visit: thegeniusofplay.org.