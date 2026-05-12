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Easy Tofu Stir Fry recipe

Ashley Hawk Prepares This Week's Smart Cart Recipe: Easy Tofu Stir Fry
Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, Easy Tofu Stir Fry that feeds a family of five for under $25.
Easy Tofu Stir Fry recipe
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Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, Easy Tofu Stir Fry that feeds a family of five for under $25.

Ingredients

  • 3 blocks extra firm tofu, drained and cubed
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 zucchini, sliced into half moons
  • 2–3 tbsp oil
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (optional but great flavor)
  • Cooked rice for serving

Directions

  1. Prep the tofu
    Pat tofu dry and cut into cubes.
  2. Cook the tofu
    Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu and cook 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden and slightly crispy.
  3. Add vegetables
    Add onion, pepper, and zucchini to the pan. Cook 5–7 minutes until softened but still slightly crisp.
  4. Make the sauce
    Stir together soy sauce and honey (plus garlic if using). Pour into the skillet and toss everything together. Cook another 2 minutes until coated and flavorful.
  5. Serve
  6. Spoon over warm rice and enjoy!

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