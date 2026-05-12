Easy Tofu Stir Fry recipe

Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, Easy Tofu Stir Fry that feeds a family of five for under $25.
Ingredients
- 3 blocks extra firm tofu, drained and cubed
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 zucchini, sliced into half moons
- 2–3 tbsp oil
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (optional but great flavor)
- Cooked rice for serving
Directions
- Prep the tofu
Pat tofu dry and cut into cubes.
- Cook the tofu
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu and cook 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden and slightly crispy.
- Add vegetables
Add onion, pepper, and zucchini to the pan. Cook 5–7 minutes until softened but still slightly crisp.
- Make the sauce
Stir together soy sauce and honey (plus garlic if using). Pour into the skillet and toss everything together. Cook another 2 minutes until coated and flavorful.
- Serve
- Spoon over warm rice and enjoy!