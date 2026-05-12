Easy Tofu Stir Fry recipe

Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, Easy Tofu Stir Fry that feeds a family of five for under $25.

Ingredients

3 blocks extra firm tofu, drained and cubed

1 onion, sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced into half moons

2–3 tbsp oil

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced (optional but great flavor)

Cooked rice for serving

Directions