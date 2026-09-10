Eight weeks of improv comedy are happening now in Salt Lake City

Improv Salt Lake is taking over the Alliance Theater Blackbox with regular shows each week as well as improv classes, workshops and performances.

It's going on now through October, 2026 and regular shows each week will feature a variety of improv groups, actors and surprise guests from Salt Lake County.

Thursdays 7:30 PM - An evening of light-hearted and experimental improv, featuring Basketcase, a competition of improv duos.

Fridays 7:30 PM - Family-friendly Fridays! Rotating casts and groups present an evening of improv games, stories, and songs for the whole family.

Saturdays 7:30 PM - Improv Salt Lake showcase teams take the stage. New shows each week featuring a variety of styles and forms with occasional surprise guests!

Saturdays 9:30 PM - Late Night with Improv Salt Lake. We let our wild side show with talk shows, drag shows, sketch comedy, dramatic improv, and more. Content warning: these shows are not intended for younger audiences.

Classes will be offered for all levels of improv experience and led by seasoned instructors.

Tuesdays at 7:00 PM , Fundamentals of Improv - For beginners wanting to try improvisation for the first time, or for experienced performers wanting to go back to the basics. Instructor: Tom Shannon.

Wednesdays at 7:00 PM , Games, Patterns, and Comedy - For new improvisers wanting to learn to sharpen their comedy skills and improve their game vocabulary. Instructor: Nami Eskandarian.

Saturdays at 10:00 AM , Advanced Scene work - A class for the improviser who desires to take performances to a deeper level by focusing on characters and relationships. Instructor: Calvin Dittmore.

Saturdays at 1:00 PM , Organic Improv - A class about feeling the vibes, finding the flow, and discovering new ways to improvise with the whole group. Instructor: Jesse Parent.

Saturdays at 4:00 PM , Form Exploration - Get acquainted with new and classic longform improv structures and methods for gameplay. Instructor: Clive Iverson.

You can learn more at improvsaltlake.org as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

