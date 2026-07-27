Elden Foods sell finest honeys from around the world

Elden Foods sells honey from the Beehive State as well as from hives around the world with nothing artificial, ever.

Owner John Finley says, "We are not the beekeepers and that's a good thing!".

Instead, they take samples from the finest honeys from around the world, and test them.

They select honey from bees that are not near society, so there are no chemicals.

In the end, only about two percent of the harvests tested passed Elden Food's tests, so you know it's the best honey in the world!

When it comes to the flavored honey, it's all real flavors as well.

You can find out more at eldenfoods.com and use code FOX for 10 percent off at checkout.

Elden Foods also has a location you can visit in Grantsville.

