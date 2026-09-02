Ember Women is a Utah-based community to bring women together

Ember Women is a Utah-based community created to bring ambitious, growth-minded women together for genuine connection, personal and professional growth, and meaningful experiences.

Founder Katie McMinn says they meet twice a month for connection events, panel discussions and signature events as well.

The purpose is to have a group of women who help you expand personally and professionally.

Ember Women is hosting a Fall Into the Flame Event which is part celebration, part connection, and part personal reset.

Women can get dressed up, enjoy cocktails, music and dancing, meet new people, and participate in intentional moments designed to help them reflect on where they've been and get excited about what's next.

Katie says, "Women spend so much of their lives showing up for their careers, businesses, families, and communities that it can be easy to lose connection with themselves. Fall Into the Flame creates a night intentionally centered around her."

Fall Into Flame is on September 22, 2026 from 6:30pm-9:30pm at HK Brewing Collective in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at ember-women.com/fall-into-the-flame and follow them on Instagram @ember_women.

