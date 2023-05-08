Enjoy Spring-centric dishes at AQUA TERRA Steak + Sushi at City Creek Center

AQUA TERRA Steak + Sushi at City Creek Center blends inspiration rooted in the land and waters of the Pacific Northwest with the mountainous surroundings of Salt Lake City.

Meaning water and land, AQUA TERRA features that blend in both the steak and sushi menu, and design of the restaurant.

General Manager Cvijetin Majinovic told Jenny the space is 11,000 square feet and ready to entertain big groups or be the backdrop for an intimate party for two.

The restaurant's alluring lounge atmosphere, with an eye-catching sushi bar nestled in the heart of the location, along with a gorgeous private dining room and a "tree room" with peekaboo view into the grill, is sure to delight a local foodie's visual attention.

AQUA TERRA Steak + Sushi offers crafted dining experiences that pay homage to regional proteins, honors the past, innovates the present, and inspires the future of curated dining.

The menu features premium steak cuts and wild game, inventive sushi and crispy rice, traditional sashimi and nigiri featuring fish flown in fresh daily, and creative share plates, with a drinks list showcasing diverse wine selections, sake cocktails and house specialties.

Chef Scott Letourneau showed Jenny some dishes including the Ultimate Tuna roll (spicy tuna, charred green onion, black garlic, avocado, akami, soy tomato sofrito, charred onion purée, and crispy garlic).

He also prepared Frenched Lamb served with crisp potatoes, rosemary butter sauce and spring asparagus.

And perfect for Spring sipping, the Garden Party cocktail features Hendrick's gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, cucumber, and rosemary for a ultra-refreshing libation.

For zero proof, try their famous Lavender Lemonade.

To see the menu and make reservations, click here and for more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com.