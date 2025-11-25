Enjoy your holiday weekend at Bout Time Pub & Grub

Bout Time is Utah’s sports pub with more TVs than tables and they have all the sports packages. The pub also host bingo, trivia and other events at all their neighborhood locations. Check the location website for dates at your location

Bout Time Pub & Grub is closed Thanksgiving Day, but will be back open on Black Friday, kicking off their gift card sale then – buy $50 card, get $10 free for yourself.

Here are two recipes that you can make for your holiday celebrations.

Margherita Flat Bread recipe:



1 Flat Bread

8 Mozzarella balls

5 Basil Leaves (fresh)

4 Slices of Tomatoes

1 tbsp Balsamic

1/2 tbsp Olive Oil

Italian Chopped Salad recipe:



Shredded Iceberg/Romaine Lettuce 6 oz.

Turkey, 3 oz

Ham, 2 oz

Pepperoni, 1 ½ oz

Provolone Cheese, 1 ½ oz

Red Onion, 1/4 cup

Dill Pickle, 1/4 cup

Black Olives,1/4 cup

Salami, 1/2 cup

Italian Dressing 3 oz

For a festive dessert shot called Jr Mint, it’s 2 parts Creme de Cacao, 1 part Rumple Minze and a splash of Irish Cream. It’s quick and easy and tastes exactly like a Jr Mint candy.