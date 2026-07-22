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Even a small crack in your driveway could mean big problem and expenses later on

Groundworks
(The Place Advertiser) - Even a small crack in your driveway could mean big problem and expenses later on.
Groundworks
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Groundworks helps homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space and concrete lifting needs through high-quality home repair solutions and personalized service.

Even a little crack in your driveway could mean bigger problems and big expenses down the road.

Replacing concrete is expensive, but Groundworks gets ahead of that need. They can preemptively go under that slab and stop it from sinking.

They fill it with a polyurethane solution that is effective immediately and cured within 15 minutes of installation.

It can not be washed away by rain, like soil or mud, and is less invasive than mudjacking or total concrete replacement

In Utah's harsh winter environment and bone-dry summers, the weather can cause these problems to Utah homes.

Schedule your free inspection at Groundworks.com.

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