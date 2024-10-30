EverLights is the premier permanent smart holiday lighting company in Utah

Started in 2014, EverLights is the premier permanent smart holiday lighting company, locally owned and operated in Lindon, Utah.

Jenny Hardman talked with Aly Taylor and Quinton Macintosh of EverLights at a customer's home in Alpine.

EverLights are perfect for any day, not just holidays... think game day, birthdays and other special occasions.

Their light face out, which means they will outline your home, not just shine down and inside your home.

Everything is managed through the EverLight app and you can use voice control with Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

EverLights only have an electricity draw of half a watt per light, so if you have 200 lights at your house on it would be the equivalent draw of 1-2 incandescent light bulbs being on. It's a minimal cost to run them!

The EverLights teams are based out of Utah, where they also design and engineer their own lights and app. This means you will have the best technology, updates and patterns to make your lights shine brightly year round.

EverLights will soon be expanding their product line from roofline lighting to pathway lights, landscape lights, eve lighting and more.

They are also creating an ecosystem for outdoor lighting that will seamlessly tie into the mobile app.

The best time to get permanent holiday lighting is now! But, hurry, the holiday schedule is filling up fast.

EverLights will customize what you want done and they offer multiple payment options from low and no-payment options with 0% financing.

For more information please visit myeverlights.com.

