Everly means every day, every woman, everywhere.

The Utah-based company started earlier this year after many women experienced a change in the way they dressed.

Suddenly there was a need for beautiful, feminine, high-quality tank tops designed for today's sleeveless styles.

Kara Allen, Founder & CEO and Co-Founder Aubrey Butler saw that need and created Everly.

Their tanks are made for everyday life—business, casual, workouts, travel, church, beach days, evenings out, and everything in between.

They focus on premium fabrics, flattering fits, and timeless designs that become wardrobe staples.

They've grown so quickly through word-of-mouth that they haven't even had an official launch celebration yet!

In October, they'll be celebrating their community with their first influencer event.

Plus, there are exciting new products in development so stay tuned, and visit theeverlyco.com for more information.

Use code FOX13 for 20 percent off.