Everything Senior Insurance (formerly known as Christian Brindle Insurance Services) specializes in Medicare, provides simplified expert analysis and lifetime customer service.

They are licensed to help people on Medicare in all 50 states.

Christian Brindle, founder is a nationally-recognized specialist in the field and says the focus of Everything Senior Insurance is on comparing various insurance companies to find the ideal option that suits your needs and preferences.

They strive to take the confusion out of Medicare and are always available to help clients with claim issues, insurance questions and finding a plan that best suits their specific needs.

They provide lifetime customer support, and their commitment doesn't end once an insurance plan is selected.

They offer lifetime customer service to keep clients informed about annual plan updates, and assist with any claim issues that may arise.

Christian has published multiple books about Medicare, including a revamped one out for 2026! You can find it on Amazon, or you'll get a copy free with your consultation with Everything Senior Insurance.

He's also the host of the "Everything Medicare Podcast!"

You can learn more at eseniorinsurance.com or by calling 801-255-5340.