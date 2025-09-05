Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

"Expedition: Greenland" is a new documentary that follows a daring expedition across Greenland

"Expedition: Greenland"
Expedition: Greenland is a feature-length documentary in theaters today.
"Expedition: Greenland"
Posted

"Expedition: Greenland", in theaters on Friday, September 5, 2025, follows a group of seven who set out to try to cross Greenland in a way that had never been done before.

It's a feature-length documentary that follows the team that use specialized Arctic trucks.

Clay E. Croft was the solo shooter on the film and we talked with him along with Executive Producer Greg Miller.

They say "Expedition: Greenland" isn't just about adventure, but about being the first to do something, and about the human spirit and working together in extreme conditions.

You can learn more at bluefoxentertainment.com/films/expedition-greenland.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere