"Expedition: Greenland" is a new documentary that follows a daring expedition across Greenland

"Expedition: Greenland", in theaters on Friday, September 5, 2025, follows a group of seven who set out to try to cross Greenland in a way that had never been done before.

It's a feature-length documentary that follows the team that use specialized Arctic trucks.

Clay E. Croft was the solo shooter on the film and we talked with him along with Executive Producer Greg Miller.

They say "Expedition: Greenland" isn't just about adventure, but about being the first to do something, and about the human spirit and working together in extreme conditions.

You can learn more at bluefoxentertainment.com/films/expedition-greenland.