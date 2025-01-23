Experience a full day of Mars fun at Clark Planetarium

Saturday, January 25, 2025 is going to be out of this world at Clark Planetarium! It's a whole day dedicated to reading about and learning about Mars.

Chris Jones, with Clark Planetarium, told Jenny Hardman that the event is all about inspiring curiosity about Mars and space exploration.

A talk by Emma Louden, an astrophysicist working on her Ph.D. at Hale, will kick things off in the Dome Theater.

Emma started her journey as an intern at Clark Planetarium and will read her engaging children's book, Mia and the Martians, which follows a young girl's adventures on Mars and her encounters with the rover family.

Afterward, she'll sign copies and take pictures.

Emma really inspires kids to dream big, which ties into the theme of her book.

After Emma's talk, at the top and bottom of every hour, there will be interactive lessons at the Sphere, where visitors can dive deeper into what makes Mars so fascinating.

There will also be educational tables where kids can explore the planet's mysteries hands-on.

From 12 to 4 PM, families can visit the new Learning Space for 'Clark Creates' activities—designed to spark creativity and curiosity about Mars exploration.

The event is free and kids and parents will love exploring Mars together.

It goes from 10:30am to 4pm and get your tickets here:

Mars Stories: A Full Day of Mars Fun Tickets, Sat, Jan 25, 2025 at 10:30 AM | Eventbrite [eventbrite.com]

And, for more information please visit: clarkplanetarium.org.

