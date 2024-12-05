Experienced-based gifting is a growing trend: Here are 3 ideas to give people on your list

Experience-based gifting is a growing trend and almost half of people in the U.S. say they plan to give gifts like event tickets, memberships or travel experiences instead of physical gifts this year.
In 2023, surveys indicated that about 60 percent of Americans showed a preference for experience-based gifts over traditional physical items, especially among millennials and Gen Z.
We have three ideas for the people on your holiday shopping list.
- Give the gift of education with my529. Marketing Director Bryn Ramjoue says my529, Utah's official educational savings plan, offers a unique way to gift a child's future. Instead of clothes that wear our and toys that break, my529 contributes to a child's college fund, so it grows and lasts a lifetime. Anyone can gift a my529 contribution - parents, grandparents or even friends. It's as easy as visiting my529.org to get started.
- Give the gift of an annual membership to Thanksgiving Point, a family-friendly destination that offers engaging and educational activities throughout the year. Abby Allard, Communications Manager at Thanksgiving Point, says annual memberships provide unlimited access to attractions like the Museum of Ancient Life, Butterfly Biosphere and the Ashton Gardens. It's a great way for families to spend quality time together and enjoy hands-on experiences all year long. Plus, kids will get curious, gain confidence and learn compassion at the venues. Gift memberships to Thanksgiving Point are ON SALE - $25 off — from December 6-21, 2024. Visit thanksgivingpoint.org to get yours today.
- Give the gift of a year-round membership to Red Butte Garden, a botanical garden and arboretum known for its beautiful landscapes and educational program. Marketing & PR Director, Mindy Wilson, says an annual membership gives families access to stunning garden walks, children's programs, and exclusive events like the summer concert series. There are various tiers of memberships—something for everyone! This is a great gift for the garden lover, outdoor enthusiast, or anyone devoted to better physical and mental well-being. (Science shows that time spent outdoors is great for mind and body.) Got a live music fan in your life? Gift them a Garden-flex membership level or above, so they get a chance to buy tickets first, and at a discount, to Red Butte's legendary summer Outdoor Concert Series. You can learn more at redbuttegarden.org.