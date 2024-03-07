Explore dozens of move-in ready homes and 20+ models homes at a spring open house at Daybreak

Visit Daybreak Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11am to 2pm for the spring open house tour.

Jenny talked with Elizabeth Gray from Daybreak who told her you will be able to explore dozens of move-in-ready homes and 20+ model homes, learn about limited-time builder incentives, grab a sweet treat and enter to win prizes.

In Daybreak, your home isn't just your house and your backyard isn't just what's inside the fence. Your backyard is the park down the street and the outdoor concert next to the lake. It's the neighborhood bike park. The neighborhood café. The neighborhood grocery. The wholehearted neighborhood attitude that makes it all feel so good.

In June, Daybreak will celebrate its 20th anniversary. But that's not the only thing they're celebrating this year.

This summer the Watercourse will open, a mile-long series of waterways that will let you paddle all through the neighborhood.

Construction is also underway on Downtown Daybreak, a city-lover's mix of home, town and entertainment coming to life in 2025. It is also the future home of the Salt Lake Bees.

You can learn more at daybreakutah.com.

