Explore the night sky (or sun) at Clark Planetarium's free public star and solar parties

Clark Planetarium offers free night sky and sun parties regularly.

Morgan Saxton talked with Community Programs and Volunteer Coordinator, Misty Morris, to learn more about the events.

She says the Planetarium brings telescopes for guests to see different things in the sky and they also bring activities to do.

Those include learning about constellations, moon phases as well as light pollution and the impacts it has on the Earth.

They also have classes called "Setup to Stargaze" that you can sign up for that cover the basics on how to use a telescope.

The next Star Party is September 20, 2025.

You can learn more and register on Clark Planetarium's Eventbrite page.