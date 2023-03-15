Family Fun with Fox 13 (3/15-3/19)

Teens 15 years and up, and their parents, are invited to learn how to square dance! There are free beginner lessons happening on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Springville. Click here for more information.

On Friday, which is St. Patrick's Day, hop on board the St. Paddy's Train at Heber Valley Railroad. There will be fun and games for the entire family, and you might even spot a leprechaun on board. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, lace up your running shoes for the "Gold Rush". That's a 5k and Kids Fun Run at Oquirrh Shadows Park in South Jordan. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, March 18, 2023, the city of Price is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a parade. It starts at noon on Main Street. Click here for more information.

The International Sportsman's Expos is in town Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the South Town Expo Center. There will be more than 1,000 companies ready to help you create your dream outdoor adventure. There's even a special youth fair for kids. Click here for more information.

Head to The Shops at South Towne starting Thursday, March 16, 2023 for an art show featuring the work of Sandy students. The artwork will be on display through Friday, March 24, 2023. Click here for more information.