Family Fun with Fox 13: A game night, train day and a big top circus

On Friday, May 8, 2026, there's a Family Game Night in Layton. Families of all ages will enjoy classic yard games and then they can also complete in a Mario Kart Tournament. There will also be food trucks on site to grab a tasty bite. Click here for more information.

It's "Train Day" at This is the Place Heritage Park on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Come celebrate the anniversary of the joining of the first transcontinental railroad across the country, and the driving of the Golden Spike right here in Utah. There will be reenactments, crafts and train rides across the Park. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026 The Monster Energy SMX World Championship is coming to Salt Lake City! See the world's elite off-road motorcycle racers as they clash in high-flying battles with speed, skill and intensity. This is happening at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Click here for more information.

Ogden's Living Heritage Festival is on Saturday, May 9, 2026. This is a community event filled with music, dance, art, vendors and food all at Union Station. Click here for more information.

Step Right Up! Experience a classic circus show with acrobats and aerialists at the family-friendly Beehive Big Top show. This is inside Trolley Square on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, Orem is hosting an Asian Festival. The day will be filled with cultural performances, delicious Asian cuisine and exciting activities for the whole family at University Place. Click here for more information.

It's a weekend of treasure hunting at the Vintage Market Days of Northern Utah, held at the Cache Valley Fairgrounds in Logan featuring original art, antiques, clothing and more. Click here for more information.

In honor of Mother's Day Weekend, kids can say thanks to mom at IFA Country Stores Annual "Plant a Flower for Mom" event. Families across Utah are invited to swing by any IFA store to receive a free pot, soil and flower. Click here for more information.

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