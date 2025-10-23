Family Fun with Fox 13: Activities for the final weekend before Halloween

BooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo will be extra-special on Thursday, October 23, 2025 because it's Neurodiversity Night. Guests of all ages and abilities can experience the Halloween display in a sensory-friendly setting. Click here for more information.

On Friday, October 24, 2025 it's the Halloween Fest in Heber City. Events include a carnival, trick-or-treating, and even a "Thriller" performance. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, October 24, 2025, there's a Halloween Family Night at the Brigham City Museum. You can take part in crafts, explore a photography exhibit and costumes are encouraged. Click here for more information.

It's "Boonanza", Clearfield City's Annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, October 24, 2025. There will be games, prizes and more so come in your costume ready to have fun! Click here for more information.

Lehi's Halloween Party is on Friday, October 24, 2025 and it will be an evening filled with spooky, family-friendly fun like games and a live reptile show. Click here for more information.

Get to Lindon's Halloween Spooktacular by following the Haunted Heritage Trail to the City Park where more fun like a flashlight candy search will be waiting on Friday, October 24, 2025. Click here for more information.

There will be a "wicked" night of music, movies and costumes at the Teen Halloween 2025. It's taking place at the Viridian Events Center in West Jordan on Friday, October 24, 2025. Click here for more information.

West Valley City's Monster Mash is on Friday, October 24, 2025 and there will be dancing, balloons, and a costume contest for the entire family. Click here for more information.

Cottonwood Heights is also having its Monster Mash on Friday, October 24, 2025. This is a free party for kids 12 and under featuring games, ice skating, crafts and creepy creatures. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 25, 2025 the KOA Campground in Fillmore is inviting the public to a free whimsical Halloween experience and trick-or-treat event. The staff has been decorating the campground for weeks and are inviting the public to stop by anytime after 5pm. Click here for more information.

There's a free Monster Block Party at the Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex on Saturday, October 25, 2025. This day will be filled with spooky fun like trunk-or-treating, Halloween activities, live performances and costumes! Click here for more information.

In Price, there's the Main Street Mash going on Saturday, October 25, 2025 with trunk-or-treating, games, food trucks and more. Click here for more information.

Utah's Hogle Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Kids can go trick-or-treating throughout the Zoo while visiting their favorite animals and discovering wildlife facts along the way. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.