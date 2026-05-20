Family Fun with Fox 13 over Memorial Weekend

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, celebrate the beauty of cultures from around the world through dance, art, food and more. It's the 23rd Annual Multicultural Dance & Arts Festival in Herriman. Click here for more information.

It's the Thunder Junction Hulapalooza in St. George on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Families can enjoy a train ride, lawn games, water fun and frozen treats at the all abilities Tonaquint Park. Click here for more information.

The Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival returns this Memorial Weekend to Soldier Hollow from Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25, 2026. People come from all over the world to watch the dogs in action! Click here for more information.

Experience the 11th Annual Art on Main, a Memorial Weekend celebration in the heart of downtown Brigham City. There will be live performances, sidewalk chalk art and the unveiling of a Gold Star Memorial — all happening Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23, 2026. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23, 2026, the city of Ephraim is hosting a Scandinavian Festival. There will be music, chalk art, a car show and a wife carrying competition, just to name a few of the events. Click here for more information.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, there are events and programs happening all across the state including in Herriman, Orem, Parowan, Provo and West Jordan.

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