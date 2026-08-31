Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
35  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

Family photos don't have to mean perfectly behaved kids

Tips for Fall Family Photos
Family pictures don't have to mean perfectly behaved kids, and that means parents (and their kids) can actually enjoy the photo session.
Tips for Fall Family Photos
Posted

Family photos don't have to mean perfectly behaved kids!

Rachel Henderson, owner and photographer at Rachel Amy Photography says, "I believe some of the best family photos happen when kids are allowed to be kids. Instead of asking families to have their kids sit still and smile, I give them things to do like run, play, explore, and interact with each other. That allows me to capture genuine expression and moments."

That means parents (and kids alike) actually enjoy their photo session and not stress prepping for it either.

Rachel's sessions include a mix of beautiful, intentional portraits and the little in-between moments that parents often love the most — the giggles, the way a child grabs Mom's hand, Dad throwing his child in the air, siblings being silly, or everyone laughing together.

You can learn more at rachelamyphoto.com and on Instagram: @rachelamyphotography,
Tik Tok: @rachelamyphotography or email her rachel@rachelamyphoto.com

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE