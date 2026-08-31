Family photos don't have to mean perfectly behaved kids!

Rachel Henderson, owner and photographer at Rachel Amy Photography says, "I believe some of the best family photos happen when kids are allowed to be kids. Instead of asking families to have their kids sit still and smile, I give them things to do like run, play, explore, and interact with each other. That allows me to capture genuine expression and moments."

That means parents (and kids alike) actually enjoy their photo session and not stress prepping for it either.

Rachel's sessions include a mix of beautiful, intentional portraits and the little in-between moments that parents often love the most — the giggles, the way a child grabs Mom's hand, Dad throwing his child in the air, siblings being silly, or everyone laughing together.

You can learn more at rachelamyphoto.com and on Instagram: @rachelamyphotography,

Tik Tok: @rachelamyphotography or email her rachel@rachelamyphoto.com

