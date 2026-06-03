Farmers across the state are helping save power and money at the same time

You've probably heard about Rocky Mountain Power's Cool Keeper and Wattsmart Drive programs that help save power during peak times.

Known as demand response, when there's a big event come across the grid, instead of generating more electricity, RMP asks the biggest energy users to pause for a few minutes while the event passes through the grid.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson says there are a lot of different segments of our community that can do this - including our agriculture neighbors.

Here's a surprise - pausing irrigation can help RMP manage the grid.

Irrigators can sign up to help manage the power, and they will get a rebate when they do.

In 2025, RMP partnered with 24 irrigators across Utah for 11 irrigation load control events - generating a big impact for our grid.

This is just one of the creative ways Rocky Mountain Power works to keep prices low and provide reliable, safe power to our communities.

For more information visit rockymountainpower.net.