Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world

Go along with Jenny and Morgan through Fear Factory
Jenny and Morgan go through Fear Factory which is open now through the first weekend of November.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 16:25:18-04

Jenny Hardman (who loves all things Halloween) and Morgan Saxton (who is not a huge fan) went through the haunted attraction together.

Owner Rob Dunfield told them the haunted house is in its 13th season and every year there are new additions and changes.

Fear Factory has six different buildings and two underground passageways and takes about 45 minutes to get through.

The buildings were really part of a working factory in the 1800s and ghost hunters say they've found evidence of haunts still around to this day.

Fear Factory will be open through November 4, 2023 at 666 West 800 South in Salt Lake City.

You can get your tickets and learn more at fearfactoryslc.com.

