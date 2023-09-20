Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the entire world, and it's located right here in Utah.

Jenny Hardman (who loves all things Halloween) and Morgan Saxton (who is not a huge fan) went through the haunted attraction together.

Owner Rob Dunfield told them the haunted house is in its 13th season and every year there are new additions and changes.

Fear Factory has six different buildings and two underground passageways and takes about 45 minutes to get through.

The buildings were really part of a working factory in the 1800s and ghost hunters say they've found evidence of haunts still around to this day.

Fear Factory will be open through November 4, 2023 at 666 West 800 South in Salt Lake City.

You can get your tickets and learn more at fearfactoryslc.com.