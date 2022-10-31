Fear Factory makeup artists transform Jenny and Morgan

Fear Factory is rated one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!

It's made up of six buildings, six stories high with two underground passages.

They are located at 666 W. 800 South in Salt Lake City.

Each and every night the Halloween attraction has been open, makeup artists transform the characters.

And, they helped make Jenny and Morgan into Sugar Skulls!

Fear Factory is open on Halloween night from 7:00-11:00pm and then again on November 4 and 5, 2022.

For more information and tickets go to fearfactoryslc.com

