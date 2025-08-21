Film Critic Tony Toscano gives an "A", a "B", and a "C" in this week's reviews.

Streaming on Peacock is the sci-fi comedy series "Twisted Metal". In the series, based on the video game, an outsider must deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland during a life or death competition, in exchange for his freedom. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Twisted Metal is an entertaining, dark humor series aimed at fans of video games." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the fourth season of the comedy series "Acapulco". In the series, a successful Mexican businessman reminisces to his nephew about his younger years in 1980s Acapulco, when he got his dream job working at the hottest resort in town. Tony says, "Acapulco began as a very funny nostalgic show, but over the four seasons it's been streaming, the series has stalled out, which is why the producers have announced that season 4 will be the final season." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

Hitting selected theaters is the relationship comedy "Splitsville". When Ashley asks for a divorce, the good natured Carey runs to his friends, Julie and Paul, for support. Their secret to happiness is an open marriage; that is, until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos. Tony says, "Splitsville is a surprisingly funny, honest and insightful comedy about relationships and how they begin and end." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

