Film Critic Tony Toscano previews some things coming to Utah in 2026

Entering it's 2nd season on The History Channel is the documentary series "Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo". The series explores recently found objects and organisms hidden from view but discovered through technological imagery and serendipitous incidents. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Using a number of various experts to underline the stories being told, Mysteries Unearthed sometimes overdoes its explanations and becomes repetitive. That being said, the series is a fun watch and focuses on some of the luckiest people on the planet." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

If you're looking for a unique Christmas gift idea check out "Canyon Spirit" coming to Utah next year. Riding these rails you will be swept alongside and soaring peaks experiencing unfiltered nature meticulously shaped by time. And be joined by experts who explain the historical significance these places have in settling the west.

And also beginning next year, the iconic rock band Mötley Crüe begins their new tour with a stop right here in Utah on September 21, 2026. The band will be performing their hits and new music all over the U.S.A. including at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

