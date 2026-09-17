Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "Daniel and the Fiery Furnace" and "You Had to Be There"

Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with this week's movie reviews: "Daniel and the Fiery Furnace" and "You Had to Be There".

The Biblical film "Daniel and the Fiery Furnace" which takes place during the exile to Babylon when Daniel and his friends face trials as Babylon's armies conquer Jerusalem. Under King Nebuchadnezzar, they gain royal favor but make memories. Their faith is tested at the fiery furnace. Tony says, "Daniel and the Fiery Furnace is a solid biblical movie well shot and acted. That being said the film does drag in places, but over all the result is a very watchable biblical film." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the documentary "You Had to be There: How the 1972 Production of Godspell ignited a Comedy Revolution". Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, and other entertainment icons got their start in a 1972 Toronto production of the musical Godspell. Featuring interviews with the surviving cast members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, and more, the film recounts a pivotal moment in comedy history, in hilarious, moving, and inspiring detail. Tony says,"You had to be there: Godspell is a funny and sentimental film about how the Canadian comedians began their early rise into popularity with SCTV and Saturday Night Live." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.