Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "Last Train to Fortune" and "Neagley"

Hitting theaters this Friday is the dramatic comedy "Last Train to Fortune". The film follows Cecil Peachtree, a schoolteacher, and Dooley, an outlaw, as they strike a deal and develop an odd friendship along the road to Fortune after having to deal with gunfights, jailbreaks and saloon gals along the way. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Last Train to Fortune is a funny and sentimental film saluting teachers and their impact on the world. Well acted and peppered with great cameos by Mary Steenburgen and Bernadette Peters, it's the camaraderie between Malcolm McDowell and James Paxton that makes this film worth the time to see." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Prime is the new crime series "Neagley," it's a spin-off of the hit series "Reacher". Frances Neagley, drawing from her experience with Jack Reacher, embarks on a perilous mission to expose a sinister threat, risking her life to unravel the mystery. Tony says, "If you're a fan of Reacher, this series is a perfect side-dish as it offers the right amounts of action, procedure, intrigue and humor as Neagley and Riley stop at nothing to catch the bad guys." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.