Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment and in theaters

Streaming on MTV is the reality relationship series "Caught in the Act: Unfaithful". the show follows suspicious lovers as they catch their cheating partners in the act. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The biggest flaw in this series is that the acting is awful and makes the audience very aware that the whole thing is scripted." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

In selected theaters Friday is the crime / drama "Atlas King". It stars former UFC champ Michael Bisping. In the film, an ex-fighter comes home and joins forces with his godson to plot a heist targeting the mob boss that ruined his career. I chatted with star Michael Bisping. Tony says, "Although we've seen this kind of revenge story before, Atlas King offers up a few solid twists and turns." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters now is the historical drama "The Brink of War". Based on true events, President Ronald Reagan races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals - or ignite disaster. Tony says, "Although it lags in places, The Brink of War is a solid historical political thriller focusing on the importance of diplomacy and debate." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

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