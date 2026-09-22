Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two movies you can stream at home and one in theaters.

Hitting most video on demand services is the new action / thriller "One Last Shot", starring Scott Adkins and Stephen Cree and is directed by James Nunn. In this third film in the series, Navy Seal Jake Harris must stop a team of mercenaries, led by his disillusioned former comrade, from disabling the US missile defense network. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "One Last Shot is a better-than-expected sequel offering plenty of stunts and thrills to satisfy any fan of action movies." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Playing in selected theaters is the new sci-fi thriller "April X". This high octane, near future thriller focuses on twins Bax and April. When April goes missing, Bax searches every dark corner of the post Soviet cityscape trying to find her but she is always out of reach. Tony says, "April X is a beautifully filmed and well-acted dystopian sci-fi story about the perception of memory and how memories of the same event can be very different when viewed through different eyes." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the action / thriller "KnightFall". Charles Knight, an infamous former spy catcher, must work with his estranged daughter to avert a homeland security bloodbath and survive a terrifying home invasion. Tony says, "KnightFall is a clumsy and poorly written action film where most of the cast is literally too old to do the stunts. Pass this one by." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.