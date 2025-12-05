Film Critic Tony Toscano says a movie about a SLC family who leaves to build a church outpost is a "must see".

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the 3rd and final season of the animated series "WondLa". In the series, a young woman tries to figure out her place in the world while on the run with her robot mother. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "WondLa is a wonderful fantasy flight into self discovery and self reliance." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Prime is the western drama, "This Bloody Country". In 1869, a family leaves Salt Lake City to build a church outpost. When threatened, they must fight back despite being mostly women and children facing outlaws in this new wild territory. Tony says, "This Bloody Country is a powerful, expertly acted and well-balanced film about personal faith, love and devotion to family. Do not miss this one." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

Based on Denis Johnson's beloved novella, "Train Dreams" is the story of a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century. Tony says, "Train Dreams is a warm and beautifully told film about family, isolation and the impact and outcome of man versus nature." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is the sequel to "Five Nights at Freddy's," aptly titled "Five Nights at Freddy's 2". A revisit to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza sets into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades. Tony says, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2 steps up the horror and jump scares and adds a frightening, better flushed out history giving the film a deeper backstory". He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

