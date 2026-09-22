Financial health is part of overall wellness

In this week's Healthier Together, we explore how financial wellness is part of overall wellness.

We talked with Jeff Chandler, PR Director at Mountain America Credit Union, for insight.

He says financial health is less about how much money you have and more about understanding where you are, where you want to go and having a plan.

Mountain America's primary objective is to help members define and achieve their financial dreams.

Those dreams look different for everyone: getting out of debt, building emergency savings, buying a home, paying for education or preparing for retirement.

The goal is progress and confidence, not perfection.

Jeff says start small: healthier financial habits add up!

Financial wellness, like physical wellness, is usually built through small habits practiced consistently.

Know where your money is going. Start with a realistic spending plan.

Prepare for the unexpected. Build emergency savings over time, even if you start small.

Choose one specific goal. Replace "I need to be better with money" with a clear next step.

Jeff says people should not feel embarrassed about having financial questions. One of the healthiest financial steps can be asking for guidance.

You do not have to figure it all out alone.

A financial guide can help you look at budgeting, debt, credit and basic finances without judgment.

Start with the goal that matters most to you, then build a plan around it.

Wellness is not only about ourselves. Giving time, talent or resources can strengthen the places where we live.

Mountain America looks for ways to support education, youth and families, health and local nonprofits.

September is Mountain America's annual Month of Caring, when employees receive paid time to volunteer with nonprofit organizations across the five-state area.

Jeff says, "Giving back does not have to mean writing a big check. Time and talent matter, too. Many nonprofits in our state need volunteers, people willing to give of their time to help support these organization's missions."

Mountain America encourages employees, members and neighbors to look for meaningful ways to make their communities better places to live.

Volunteer where your interests and abilities can make a difference.

You can learn more at macu.com and at regence.com.