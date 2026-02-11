You can find everything you need to celebrate Valentine's day at Smith's Food & Drug.

Jenny Hardman visited the West Jordan store and talked with Tina Murray and Chef Jeff Jackson.

Tina says you can all kinds of gifts at Smith's including cards, flowers, candy, pastries and more.

Chef Jeff shared a recipe if you're planning a special meal in - Lobster Risotto.

Ingredients:

6 c. chicken or vegetable stock

4 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 shallot, minced

6 oz. cherry tomatoes, quartered

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 1/4 c. arborio rice

1 c. white wine

2 oz. Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1/4 c. mascarpone cheese

8 oz. lobster tail, uncooked, cubed

Chopped chives for garnish

Lemon zest garnish

Directions

1. To a pot over medium high heat, add the broth and lobster shells. Bring to a simmer then lower the heat and set aside.

2. Add 2 tbsp. of the butter and the oil to a skillet over medium heat. Once melted add the lobster meat, season it with salt and pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes or until opaque. Remove it from the pan.

3. Add in the shallot, tomatoes, and garlic. Season with a bit of salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add in the rice and cook, stirring often, for 3-5 minutes or until the rice begins to toast. Add in the white wine and cook a few minutes until it is absorbed.

4. Add about a cup of broth to the rice, stirring it in and allowing it to simmer until it is absorbed by the rice. Once absorbed you will add more broth in ¾ - 1 cup intervals, stirring often. Try to be patient as you will add more broth every 3-4 minutes for the next 20-25 minutes or until the rice is tender and most of the broth is used up. The rice should be very creamy.

5. Stir in the mascarpone, the remaining 2 tbsp. of butter, lobster meat (reserving a couple chunks of meat for garnish), and parm to the rice, stirring until incorporated, smooth, and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Garnish with reserved lobster meat and chives. Enjoy!

