Find your dream "wheels" this weekend at the Utah International Auto Expo

Hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and more are under one roof at this week's Utah International Auto Expo.

All car lovers are invited to check out the latest vehicles and even take test drives.

Jenny Hardman was there and talked with Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody who showed her the new Volkwagen Buzz — which is electric and filled with all of the latest tech.

Brian says he recommends checking out the luxury vehicles at the show including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Bentley, even if they're out of your price range.

Brian says there are also many affordable vehicles loaded with safety features and new tech including in brands Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota and Subaru.

Speaking of Subaru, there will be a Subaru Loves Pets, pet adoption event where you could find your new four-legged family member.

There will also be a display of off-road vehicles, like ATVs, and side-by-sides as well as boats.

The show hours are :

Friday, January 17, 2025 11am-8pm

Saturday, January 18, 2025 10am-8pm

Sunday, January 19, 2025 10am-8pm

Monday, January 20, 2025 10am-8pm

The Utah International Auto Expo is at the Mountain American Expo Center and you can get your tickets at AutoExpoUtah.com.

