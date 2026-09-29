Five quick safety messages for viewers this fall from We Win Injury Law

Now that fall is in full swing, we want to keep it fun and not frightening!

Tyler T. Todd with We Win Injury Law has five quick safety messages for viewers.

1. Halloween pedestrian safety: Kids can be hard to see at dusk. Use reflective details or

lights, stay on sidewalks, and cross at corners - not between parked cars.

2. Drivers: slow down in neighborhoods: Expect more children and families near the roadway. Put the phone away, back out slowly, and leave extra stopping distance.

3. Shorter days change the drive: October brings earlier darkness, sun glare, wet leaves

and the first slick mornings. Check headlights, tires and windshield visibility.

4. Watch for deer and wildlife: Dawn and dusk are high-risk times. Reduce speed, scan

the shoulders, and brake firmly rather than swerving into another lane.

5. Make the house safe for visitors: Light walkways, clear cords and decorations from paths, secure pets, and keep steps and porches dry and uncluttered.

If an accident happens, get to safety, call for help, document the scene, and get medical attention when needed.

You can also contact wewininjurylaw.com or call 435-688-9558 and follow them @wewininjurylaw.