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Foodie Findings: A 50th anniversary for a Park City spot and a landmark in West Jordan

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings!
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Archibald's Restaurant in West Jordan and Grub Steak in Park City.

At Archiband's, he says to order:

  • Rachel Sandwich - An Archibald's twist on a classic Ruben! Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.
  • Fish Tacos - Beer-battered cod fried to a deep bronze, lettuce, chipotle crema, salsa, cilantro and a lime wedge on corn tortillas. Served with house tortilla chips and salsa.
  • Bread Pudding - Our country-style, housemade bread pudding. Topped with white chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Grub Steak is celebrating 50 years in business with a 50th Anniversary Menu:

  • Meatloaf
  • New York Strip
  • Pork Ribs

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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