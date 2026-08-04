Foodie Findings: "Elote Town" and "Atomic Biscuit"

Each week Salt Lake Foodie shares some of his favorite restaurants and gives recommendations on what to order.

This week's foodie findings start in Orem at Elote Town where he says to order:

Loaded Corn Bites

A base of your choice of chips topped with nacho cheese, two full corn cobs cut into bite-size pieces, chipotle sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese, and crushed Hot Cheetos.

Mangoneada

Frozen mango blend with chamoy, Tajín and tamarind straw.

Fresas con Crema

Fresh strawberries with special condensed-milk cream and crunchy granola.

Cardo Mini Pancakes

Mini pancakes topped with ice cream scoop, condensed milk, Nutella, chocolate drizzle and fresh chopped strawberries.

Next stop is Atomic Biscuit in Salt Lake City where he says you won't go wrong with:

Cold Coffee Drinks

Strawberry Blueberry Waffle Tower

French Toast Biscuit

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.