Football season is here: How to create a tailgate party with mocktails and cocktails.

Football season is officially here and people are back to the tailgate lots! Park City-based Top Shelf Service joined us with some tips for your party.

They bring mocktails and cocktails to all kinds of events all over the state... from the tailgate lot to concerts, festivals, weddings and galas, even rodeos!

They just announced a new service (EBS) designed to help clients who plan special events navigate the complicated permitting processes required by city and state agencies.

You can find more information at topshelfutah.com.