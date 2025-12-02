For more than 30 years, Candy Cane Corner has brought holiday magic to Utah families

For 30 years, Candy Cane Corner has brought holiday magic to Utah families experiencing homelessness.
On Giving Tuesday, we are hoping to make a big impact in Candy Cane Corner donations by holding a phone bank through 6pm on December 2, 2025.
You can call (385) 282-7350 and talk with a representative to give any amount you can. Even $5 or $10 can make a difference.
You can also text CANDYCANE, all one word, to 50155 or drop off new gifts at any of Utah's 36 Les Schwab Tire Center locations.
Most-Needed Items (All must be new and unwrapped)
Gift cards (Walmart, Target, Smith's, Amazon, Visa)
Children's toys
Bikes, scooters, skateboards, sports balls
Diapers & baby wipes
Additional Items
Teen & adult gifts: hobby kits, makeup, wallets, purses
Small kitchen appliances (think coffee pots, crock pots, etc.)
Men's gifts: shaving kits, headphones, wallets
Wrapping supplies (wrapping paper, bags, bows, tape, scissors)
For more information please click here.