For most people, saying "Yes" to organ, tissue & eye donation begins at the Driver License Division.

DonorConnect Public Education Presenter, Jane Moffat, joined us with five facts related to donation and the Utah Driver License Division (DLD).

Fact #1: Saying "Yes" Registers Your Decision

The DLD's role is simply to record your decision and securely send it to the Utah Donor Registry.

Fact #2: Your Registry Decision Is What Matters

The donor registry—not the word "yes" printed on your license—is the official record of your decision.

Fact #3: The DLD Doesn't Decide Who Can Donate

The Driver License Division only records your decision. Medical professionals determine if donation is possible.

Fact #4: What Happens When a Teen Says "Yes" on a Learner's Permit

Teens can register when getting a learner's permit, but parents or guardians make the final decision if they're under 18.

Fact #5: One Decision Can Save and Heal Many Lives

One donor can save up to 8 lives and heal 75+ more. Saying "yes" is one of the simplest ways to help others after you're gone.

You can learn more at donorconnect.life.