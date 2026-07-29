For most people, saying "Yes" to organ, tissue & eye donation begins at the Driver License Division.
DonorConnect Public Education Presenter, Jane Moffat, joined us with five facts related to donation and the Utah Driver License Division (DLD).
Fact #1: Saying "Yes" Registers Your Decision
The DLD's role is simply to record your decision and securely send it to the Utah Donor Registry.
Fact #2: Your Registry Decision Is What Matters
The donor registry—not the word "yes" printed on your license—is the official record of your decision.
Fact #3: The DLD Doesn't Decide Who Can Donate
The Driver License Division only records your decision. Medical professionals determine if donation is possible.
Fact #4: What Happens When a Teen Says "Yes" on a Learner's Permit
Teens can register when getting a learner's permit, but parents or guardians make the final decision if they're under 18.
Fact #5: One Decision Can Save and Heal Many Lives
One donor can save up to 8 lives and heal 75+ more. Saying "yes" is one of the simplest ways to help others after you're gone.
You can learn more at donorconnect.life.