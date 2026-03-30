For the first time, Ballet West dancers are not just dancing. They are singing and speaking on stage!

For the first time time ever, Ballet West dancers are not just dancing. They are singing and speaking on stage!

Artistic Director Adam Sklute calls this unlike any production he has brought to Ballet West in his entire tenure.

This is a company premiere of all four works on the program:

West Side Story Suite

Carousel (A Dance)

After the Rain pas de deux

Antique Epigraphs

The program celebrates Jerome Robbins and Christopher Wheeldon, two choreographers who each transformed both classical ballet and Broadway musical theater.

Robbins choreographed and directed the original 1957 West Side Story and is a five-time Tony Award winner. Wheeldon is a Tony Award winner who served as New York City Ballet's first-ever resident artist.

Both men danced professionally with major New York ballet companies before becoming the defining choreographic voices of their generations.

Robbie Fairchild trained at the Ballet West Academy right here in Salt Lake City before becoming a Principal Artist at NYCB and earning a Tony nomination on Broadway.

Georgina Pazcoguin is one of the last performers personally coached by Broadway legend Chita Rivera, the original Anita in the 1957 West Side Story, in that very role.

West Side Story Suite: dancers sing, speak, and dance in Robbins' groundbreaking theatrical masterpiece addressing gang violence, bigotry, and belonging.

It's a rare opportunity to see classical ballet technique and musical theater performance art on the same stage.

Performance Details

April 10–18

Capitol Theatre, Salt Lake City

Tickets starting at $29 | BalletWest.org or 801-869-6800