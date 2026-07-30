Ford ranks as the top mainstream brand in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), becoming the gold standard for new vehicle quality for the first time in 16 years.

Ford also earns best-in-segment awards for the second straight year for F-150, Mustang and F-Series Super Duty, with seven of 10 company models placing in the top three of their segments

Ford recorded lower year-over-year warranty costs in 2025 and expects that trend to continue in 2026. This operational excellence enables the path for continued financial improvement

IQS recognition is the culmination of years of relentless focus on improving quality and enhancing integration between Vehicle Engineering, Supply Chain and Manufacturing

Ford - America's No. 1 automaker in terms of vehicles assembled, hourly autoworkers employed and vehicles exported from the U.S. to world markets - continues to build a culture of continuous improvement to deliver top quality, long-term durability and superior customer service

You can learn more at Ford.com.