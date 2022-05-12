Forget the way you used to camp and experience this toy hauler!

If you're a camper who doesn't enjoy "roughing it", this toy hauler is for you!

Jenny checked out the 2022 Genesis Supreme Vortex 2815VT at Parris RV.

From its master suite up front to its power queen bunk in the back, you'll have convenient sleeping spaces for both you and your guests.

The kitchen is also super accommodating with its three-burner range, double-door refrigerator and extra-large microwave.

The sofa table in the back is a great place to enjoy a hot meal.

Whether you like to take some dirt bikes out on the trails, hit the lake with a couple of kayaks, or spend the winter snowmobiling, the Vortez toy hauler from Genesis Supreme will give you the space you need.

An exterior awning with LED lights will provide an additional space for you to party with your friends and the AM/FM/CD/DVD stereo with Bluetooth and USB will give you a chance to get that party started.

You have to see this for yourself!

Parris RV now has four locations:

4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

You can find more information at ParrisRV.com.