"Freakier Friday" is back in theaters this weekend

The iconic rock band Def Leppard is heading to Las Vegas for their 2026 residency at Caesar's Palace. Beginning February 3 through February 28, 2026, the band will perform all their hits and some new songs. Tickets are on sale now.

Streaming on Peacock is the hit crime series "Poker Face" starring Natasha Lyonne and Simon Helberg. In the series, a woman with an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda. Every stop she encounters is a brand new crime she can investigate. Joining Natasha Lyonne is Simon Helberg as FBI Agent 'Luca Clark". Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Poker Face is a terrific and well-done throw back to those great mystery series of the 1970's like Colombo. If you haven't seen it give it a try." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters this week is the sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday," as Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in "Freakier Friday". 22 years after Tess and Anna had their identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges of blending two families, Tess and Anna discover that lightning can strike twice. Tony says, "Although a bit forced in places, as most sequels are, Freakier Friday is a fun, harmless nostalgic romp." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

