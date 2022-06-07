Fried Chicken & sushi restaurants to try

Chase, SLC Foodie, loves sharing his foodie finding and each week he brings us two must-try restaurants!

Blue Fish Sushi Bar - South Jordan

Chase's recommendations:

The Korean BBQ roll is a California roll topped with Korean pork BBQ and served with a side of cucumber salad

The King roll has baked lobster, avocado, and tempura onion inside, and it’s topped with spicy tuna and torched toro (a smooth and buttery cut from blue fin tuna), eel sauce, spicy mayo, and ponzu sauce (a light cirtus based sauce)

Korean BBQ ribs are charbroiled, marinated short ribs served on a sizzling platter

Dirty Bird Fried Chxx – Ogden, Provo, and soon in Clearfield!

Chase's recommendations:

Dirty Bird - Fried chxx, bacon, pimento cheese, chili oil, mayo, pickles

Dirty Fries - Pimento cheese and bacon

Classic Chxx - Fried chxx, house spicy ketchup, chili oil, mayo, pickles, "Ranchberg"

