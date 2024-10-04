Frightmares at Lagoon is a nominee for the 2024 Best Theme Park Halloween Event

Everyone in Utah knows that Frightmares at Lagoon Amusement Park can't be beat!

Now, the country is hearing about the top-notch Halloween attraction too!

USA Today's editors, along with experts, have chosen Frightmares as a nominee for the 2024 Best Theme Park Halloween Event.

Voting is going on now, through Monday, October 21, 2024. Click here to place your vote.

Allison Croghan went to Lagoon to find out about Frightmare's 10 haunted attractions, unique Halloween-themed entertainment along with food, rides and games.

And new for Frightmares 2024, Peter's Pumpkin Patch where you can do everything from decorating pumpkins and cookies to playing games.

There's also a Nightmare Cabaret: Lie Show at the Carousel Theater. This includes acrobatic vocals, intense choreography and striking visuals.

Show Times:

Fridays: 7pm, 8:30pm, 10pm

Saturdays: 5:30pm, 7pm, 8:30pm, 10pm

Sundays: 4pm, 5:30pm, 7pm

You can learn more at lagoonpark.com.